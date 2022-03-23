Oswego Health Welcomes Sami Blais, PA To Oswego Family Physicians

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Sami Blais to the healthcare system as a new Physician Assistant with Oswego Family Physicians.

Blais studied at Drexel University where she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences in June 2020 and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in December 2021. She is well-rounded in family medicine and had clinical rotations in pediatrics, internal medicine, behavioral medicine, emergency medicine, women’s health, and general surgery.

Blais previously was a Podiatric Medical Assistant in Philadelphia and has worked as an Urgent Care Scribe. Her passion for caring also extends internationally as she volunteered in both Peru and Honduras with other healthcare professionals to provide medical care.

Blais joins one of the largest primary care practices in the area and will be working alongside Douglas Guenter, MD, Mark Humphrey, DO, Micheal Stephens, MD, Bobbie Rae Vangorder, RPA-C, and Jessica Digby, PA to provide greater access to care in Oswego County.

