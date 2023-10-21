Oswego County Sheriff’s Office October 13th Through October 20th, 2023

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY, October 20, 2023

On 10/13/23 at 12:34 p.m., Nathaniel L. Perry, 19, of West Monroe was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of West Monroe. Mr. Perry was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/13/23 at 6:01 p.m., Brandon C. Shoults, 39, of Oswego was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Shoults was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/14/23 at 12:18 p.m., Michael B. Mahalick, 34, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Fulton City Court. Mr. Mahalick was turned over to the Fulton police Dept. for further processing.

On 10/14/23 at 6:37 p.m., Allen D. King, 51, of Granby was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. King was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/14/23 at 7:38 p.m., Michael R. Lembo, 33, of Syracuse was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Cicero. Mr. Lembo was turned over to Cicero PD for further processing.

On 10/15/23 at 3:34 a.m., Alex M. Bourlier, 28, of Granby was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Schroeppel Town Court. Mr. Bourlier was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/15/23 at 6:08 a.m., Mandy S. Souza, 48, of Syracuse was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings. Ms. Souza was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/15/23 at 11:26 a.m., James E. Oliver Sr., 52, of Lacona was arrested for False Personation, a class B misdemeanor following an incident in the Town of Orwell. Mr. Oliver is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/29/23.

On 10/17/23 at 9:04 a.m., Kyle A. St. Andrew, 29, of Syracuse was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. St. Andrew was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 10/18/23 at 11:46 a.m., Manny J. Allen, 62, of Fulton was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Allen was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/18/23 at 7:20 p.m., Theodore J. Gosier, 35, of Palermo was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Gosier is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on November 1, 2023.

On 10/19/23 at 3:49 a.m., Daniel P. Hare Jr., 32, of Central Square was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony; 2 counts of Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing; 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Mr. Hare was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/19/23 at 12:13 p.m., Bridget P. Monzel, 40, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby. Ms. Monzel was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/19/23 at 4:03 p.m., James R. Walker, 42, of Scriba was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Walker was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 10/20/23 at 11:36 a.m., Gerald J. Whitney, 52, of Volney was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Whitney was arraigned in CAP Court.

