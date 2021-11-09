Barclay: Closing Six Correctional Facilities Will Not Benefit Upstate Communities

November 8 statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay on the announcement that New York will close six state prisons.

“Today’s announcement by the Department of Corrections that six correctional facilities will be closed is more evidence that Gov. Hochul is campaigning rather than governing. Closing prisons is an idea that might appeal to liberal voters in a primary, but it’s of no benefit to upstate communities and represents yet another step backward on public safety. Shutting down these facilities in the same reckless manner used by her predecessor demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the men and women who have dedicated their careers to serving the public.

Shamefully, the employees impacted by these decisions have often been given only 60- to 90-days’ notice that their jobs would be moved or eliminated. Treating members of our state workforce with such disregard is completely unacceptable. While the governor’s office has been singularly focused on wiping correctional facilities off the map, it has failed to recognize that incidents of violence against staff and between inmates have escalated dramatically in state prisons. Rather than celebrate another announcement about shutting down buildings, maybe it’s time we do something to improve the safety of the people in them.”

Press release from Assembly Minority Conference.

