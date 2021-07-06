STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY

“On the issue of Andrew Cuomo’s gun violence disaster emergency, there is very little difference between New York’s status as ‘first in the nation’ and ‘worst in the nation.’ The governor’s decision to issue yet another executive order and declare gun violence a public health emergency is another example of his incessant need to circumvent the Legislature and dictate policy from his bully pulpit.

His announcement today ignores the reality that crime rates have spiked across the state in almost direct correlation with liberals’ consistent passage of pro-criminal policies that return violent offenders to the community and undermine the efforts of police to do their jobs.

This executive order is an admission that the measures New York Democrats have advanced – on guns, on crime, on violence – have completely failed. Andrew Cuomo and his friends fail to acknowledge that getting guns off the streets will have very little impact until there’s a commitment to keeping criminals off the streets as well.”

