STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY

October 6, 2022

“It was obvious before the ink was dry on the page that Democrats’ rushed and reckless gun laws were unconstitutional. The Federal Court ruled correctly today. It should serve as a lesson to Gov. Hochul and legislative Democrats about what happens when they try to create new laws in a frenzied attempt to get a headline.

Gov. Hochul called an extraordinary session of the Legislature to pass gun bills that make no one safer, that punish law-abiding gun owners and that create total confusion for permit holders, law enforcement and local governments. Crime is still rampant, but military reenactments and 21-gun salutes could be considered felonies under the severely flawed and unconstitutional laws.

As I’ve said from the outset: Criminals willing to commit violent crimes do not care about designated safe zones, permit training courses or social media accounts. Fortunately, several provisions in these bills were thrown out today by the court. Once again, we’re reminded that the only people impacted by gun restrictions are the individuals already abiding by the law.”

