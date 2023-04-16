New York is one of the only states in the nation to require counties to pay a significant portion of the state’s non-federal matching share of its Medicaid program. This costs local counties in New York up to $7.6 billion per year, and results in county governments imposing some of the highest taxes in the country on property owners. In her budget plan for this year, Kathy Hochul proposed blocking federal funds from reimbursing counties for a portion of these expenses. This is not only irresponsible, it is contrary to Congress’ intent.

This week, I joined the Protect Local Taxpayer Act , which will prevent state governments like ours from further shifting our bloated state Medicaid expenses onto our local county governments and then refusing to reimburse them for a portion of the costs. Since New York counties face a massive obligation under New York’s Medicaid program, this legislation will ensure they are never left with a significant and harmful budgetary impact, such as the one that Kathy Hochul’s irresponsible 2024 budget proposal would cause.

Albany should be focused on supporting our local communities, not taking more of our money to subsidize far-left priorities in Albany.