New York is one of the only states in the nation to require counties to pay a significant portion of the state’s non-federal matching share of its Medicaid program. This costs local counties in New York up to $7.6 billion per year, and results in county governments imposing some of the highest taxes in the country on property owners. In her budget plan for this year, Kathy Hochul proposed blocking federal funds from reimbursing counties for a portion of these expenses. This is not only irresponsible, it is contrary to Congress’ intent.
This week, I joined the Protect Local Taxpayer Act
, which will prevent state governments like ours from further shifting our bloated state Medicaid expenses onto our local county governments and then refusing to reimburse them for a portion of the costs. Since New York counties face a massive obligation under New York’s Medicaid program, this legislation will ensure they are never left with a significant and harmful budgetary impact, such as the one that Kathy Hochul’s irresponsible 2024 budget proposal would cause.
Albany should be focused on supporting our local communities, not taking more of our money to subsidize far-left priorities in Albany.
Federal grant and loan programs are now available to assist Western New York families, farms, and small businesses following the devastating Winter Storm Elliott that hit the region in December 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of grants to assist residents in need of home repairs following the severe storm. The Small Business Association (SBA) is also offering federal disaster loans for families, businesses, and farms with uninsured or under-insured losses due to the storm.
To qualify for the USDA grant, homes must be in the presidentially declared disaster areas in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties. The Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program offers up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm-damaged homes. More information on this program is available here
.
The funding from the SBA loan is available for families and businesses in Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, and Wyoming counties. As of early April, the SBA has approved over $5.8 million in disaster loans for 195 businesses and residents across Western New York. The deadline to apply for this loan is April 28, 2023. More information is available here
.
If you have questions while applying for these programs, please call my district office at (716) 514-5130 for additional information.
Combatting Iran’s IRGC is one of the most urgent national security agenda items today. This week, I released an in-depth report detailing the full breadth of the IRGC’s terrorist activity. In addition, I also released a bipartisan resolution calling on the European Union to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, just as the United States did in 2019. Congress is united in opposing the IRGC’s terror campaigns around the world.
Specifically, this report provides a comprehensive look into the history, mission, and leaders of this terrorist organization that continues to violently oppress the people of Iran as they peacefully protest. This report has received support from various advocacy groups, including JINSA, UANI, FDD, and prominent leaders in the field, including Secretary Mike Pompeo, former Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams, and former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates. You can read the full report on the IRGC here
.
As a former athlete in high school and college, I know the unparalleled opportunities that sports offer to women and girls. They are a chance to learn new skills, develop lifelong friendships, and challenge yourself to compete at the highest levels. Title Nine and the banning of discrimination against women in school sports made so much of this possible for countless other women. That’s why the Protect Women and Girls in Sports Act is so important. We must provide and protect essential opportunities for women to thrive in every state of their life.
This week, I joined Riley in Buffalo, NY, to support her courageous quest to protect women’s sports! Thank you to Riley and all who came out to support this important fight.
Small Businesses Across #NY24 Drive our Region’s Economy
I had the honor this week of continuing to visit many local businesses across #NY24! This includes Howlett Farms Feed
, which manufactures feeds for the dairy and livestock industries across New York! I also visited Matthew’s Buses Inc.
Since 1967, this family business has been providing the region with quality jobs and vital services. Family businesses fuel our economy, and I will always be a tenacious advocate for them in Congress!
NEW: April Monthly Webinar Announced
My office’s next monthly webinar series will provide an overview of the passport process in light of the recent increase in passport applications and issues. It will also cover how our office can help those with immediate travel issues.
What: Agency Webinar Series on Passport Help
When: Thursday, April 27th
Time: 12 PM
Place: Virtual Via Zoom
LAST CHANCE: Apply Now for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition
As a final reminder, our office is inviting High School students from New York’s 24th district to participate in this year’s Congressional Art Competition.
The contest winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. Started in 1982 by members of the U.S. House of Representatives, High School students across the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories are invited to participate in a nationwide annual art competition. Since its creation, over 650,000 high school students have submitted their artwork to the contest. The deadline to submit artwork to be judged by members of the local art community will be Friday, April 21, 2023.
Additional information about the competition, including guidelines and student release forms required to participate in the 2023 competition, can be found at https://tenney.house.gov/services/art-competition
or by calling Tenney’s District office at (716) 514-5130.
Upcoming Mobile Office Hours
Mark your calendars! Our office is announcing our next round of in-person one-on-one Mobile Office Hours, bringing the many services of our office right to you. To schedule your appointment, call 315-236-7088.
Seneca County
Date: April 19th
Time: 10 AM – 1 PM
Place: Seneca County Office Building
Address: 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165
Orleans County
Date: April 27th
Time: 10 AM-1 PM
Place: Village of Medina Village Hall
Address: 119 Park Ave, Medina, NY 14103
Need Help with a Federal Agency? Call us today.
If you or someone you know ever needs assistance with a federal agency, we are just a phone call away and are ready to help you! Please contact my Victor Office at 585-869-2060, my Oswego Office at 315-236-7088 or my Lockport Office at 716-514-5130! Thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
