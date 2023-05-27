A-Verdi Storage Containers Night May 26 Results

BREWERTON, NY – Following are the Friday night, May 26 racing results:
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1-Dolbear.R 2-Sobotka.Z 3-Rogala.R 4-Hulsizer.C 5-Carvey.B 6-Devendorf.K 7-Manitta.C 8-Murtaugh.R 9-Sears.B 10-Miller.A 11-Marshall.S 12-Rudy.E 13-Hamm.R 14-Eisele.G 15-Wahdan.D 16-Leathley.B 17-Button.M 18-Hayes.B 19-Laflair.S 20-Behrent.R 21-Hutton.D
DOT Foods Sportsman Feature Winner Bonus $100: Ryan Dolbear.
DOT Foods Sportsman Feature Hard Charger Bonus $100: Zach Sobotka.
DOT Foods Sportsman Heat Winners Bonus $100: Buckey Hayes, Brandon Carvey, Kyle Devendorf.
NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Brett Sears
Empire Super Sprints – (25 Laps): 1-Varin.D 2-Preston.J 3-Wight.L 4-Barney.J 5-Hebing.C 6-Swiernik.D 7-Trenca.J 8-Dykstra.J 9-Poirier.J 10-Cook.J 11-Tanner.M 12-Rombough.D 13-Franek.D 14-Colagiovanni.P 15-Thomas.J 16-VanInwegen.B(Jr) 17-Cartier.T 18-Wright.B 19-Moran.C 20-Reakes.S(IV) 21-Hanson.L 22-Crisafulli.L 23-Hebing.K 24-Donath.S 25-Hile.C
Mirabito Four-Cylinders – (15 Laps): 1-Bonoffski.C 2-Valade.C 3-Pope.J 4-Dupra.J 5-Valade.D 6-Herzog.C 7-VanEpps.D 8-Koch.C 9-Rider.D(Jr) 10-Burdick.S 11-Burdick.D 12-Inman.E 13-Parker.A 14-VanEpps.A 15-VanEpps.W 16-Mackey.K 17-Duffany.K
Mettler Racing $100 Four-Cylinder Feature Winner Bonus: Chris Bonoffski.