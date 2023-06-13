Jamie Shutts Earns Second Weedsport Kart Cup And Another $1,000 Payday

WEEDSPORT, NY – The fifth running of Weedsport Kartway’s Kart Cup saw its first two-time winner on Sunday, as Jamie Shutts bested a field of 23 entries to claim the overall victory and a top prize of $1,000.

Despite qualifying 13th overall, Shutts patiently waited for Weedsport’s extremely slick racing surface to come to him, eventually moving from fourth to the lead in one corner to take the top spot in the first PRO Clone 360 Twin 20. Shutts then held on through multiple late race restarts to claim his first $500 prize of the day, as the winner of the first PRO Twin over Chris Pier, Nigel Pendykoski, Chris Natoli and Clayton Cain.

As the winner, Shutts drew an invert pill of 8 for the second 20-lapper, which put David Hackett and Seth Whitney at the front for the finale.

After having trouble in the opening Twin event, Jared John came to life in the second 20-lap main, wasting little time to drive from ninth to the lead in his No. 8. Shutts would follow John through the pack, eventually settling into third, which would be a comfortable position for the overall finish.

While John dominantly rode to the lead, he had to hold off a hard charging Tanner Emmons in the closing stages to win the second Twin, earning $500. Emmons was close in second ahead of Shutts, Whitney and TJ Reed.

When overall finishes for each Twin were calculated, it was Shutts earning top honors and a second $500 for his efforts. As the victor, Shutts becomes the first driver to win Kart Cup twice, adding to his 2021 triumph.

For the second year in a row Emmons would finish second in the overall rundown ahead of Pendykoski, John and Whitney.

Along with a top five finish in PRO Clone 360, Whitney would go on to victory in the day’s Clone Light points events over Foti and Pendykoski.

Foti had a solid points day adding his first career Weedsport win in Clone Heavy in a swap with Whitney who would take second over Shutts.

Nick Tryt joined Foti as a first time senior winner on Sunday driving his No. 08 to a convincing win in Clone Super Heavy ahead of Colin Spatorico and William Young.

Kart Cup provided eight first time winners on Sunday, six of which would come in the junior ranks.

Ryan Barry and Bryson Gill would each earn first career wins in Jr. Red Clone, while Mason Sharts and Derek Bird notched their first ever wins in Jr. Green Clone.

Loik Robertson out lasted the Jr. Purple Clone field for his first win, while Dylan Clemons held on for his first Weedsport win in Jr. Unrestricted.

The only repeat junior winner on Sunday was Riley Begy, who earned his second career Weedsport win by topping Jr. Blue Clone.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores will continue on Sunday, July 23 with the Summer Nationals. Eight points races will be joined by the 35-lap, $1,500 to win, Summer Nationals finale for PRO Clone 360.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

Kart Cup

Sunday, June 11

Box Score | 120 Entries

PRO Clone 360 Overall Finish: 1. 2 – JAMIE SHUTTS ($500), 2. 22T – Tanner Emmons ($350), 3. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski ($250), 4. 8 – Jared John ($150), 5. 505 – Seth Whitney ($100), 6. 33 – Chris Natoli ($75), 7. 82 – David Hackett ($50), 8. 180 – TJ Reed ($50), 9. 85 – Chris Pier, 10. 28 – Trent Smith, 11. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 12. 7 – Landon Dubois, 13. 5 – Clayton Cain, 14. 9 – Dave Foti, 15. 47 – Matt Matteson, 16. 27 – John Palmieri, 17. 21 – Christian Crandall, 18. 80X – Anthony Scott, 19. 8P – Max Pfeifer, 20. 2S – Collin Spatorico

PRO Clone 360 Twin #1: 1. 2 – JAMIE SHUTTS ($500), 2. 85 – Chris Pier, 3. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 4. 33 – Chris Natoli, 5. 5 – Clayton Cain, 6. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 7. 505 – Seth Whitney, 8. 82 – David Hackett, 9. 8 – Jared John, 10. 28 – Trent Smith, 11. 180 – TJ Reed, 12. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 13. 7 – Landon Dubois, 14. 9 – Dave Foti, 15. 21 – Christian Crandall, 16. 47 – Matt Matteson, 17. 80X – Anthony Scott, 18. 8P – Max Pfeifer, 19. 27 – John Palmieri, 20. 2S – Colin Spatorico

PRO Clone 360 Twin #2: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($500), 2. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 3. 2 – Jamie Shutts, 4. 505 – Seth Whitney, 5. 180 – TJ Reed, 6. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 7. 82 – David Hackett, 8. 33 – Chris Natoli, 9. 7 – Landon Dubois, 10. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 11. 28 – Trent Smith, 12. 9 – Dave Foti, 13. 27 – John Palmieri, 14. 85 – Chris Pier, 15. 47 – Matt Matteson, 16. 8P – Max Pfeifer, 17. 80X – Anthony Scott, 18. 5 – Clayton Cain

Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360 Fast Time ($100): 8 – Jared John

PRO Clone 360 B-Main (2-Qualify): 1. 21 – Christian Crandall, 2. 2S – Colin Spatorico, 3. 01 – Seth Perrin, 4. 23 – Eric Jewett, 5. 33H – Jacob Hinkson

Clone Heavy A-Main: 1. 9 – DAVE FOTI, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 2 – Jamie Shutts, 4. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 5. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 6. 545 – Adam Collins, 7. 01 – Seth Perrin, 8. 23 – Eric Jewett, 9. 8P – Max Pfeifer, 10. 28 – Trent Smith, 11. 7 – Landon Dubois, 12. 21 – Tony Velez, 13. 288 – Ryan Walker, 14. 13M – Mason McClain, 15. 17 – Kristin Barry, 16. 8 – Jared John, 17. 33 – Chris Natoli, 18. 85 – Chris Pier, 19. 47 – Matt Matteson, 20. 13 – William Young

Clone Light A-Main: 1. 505 – SETH WHITNEY, 2. 9 – Dave Foti, 3. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 4. 33 – Chris Natoli, 5. 82 – David Hackett, 6. 28 – Trent Smith, 7. 80X – Anthony Scott, 8. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 9. 31 – Paige Smith, 10. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 11. 17 – McKenzie Graham, 12. 5 – Clayton Cain, 13. 180 – TJ Reed, 14. 22 – John Palmieri, 15. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 16. 33H – Jacob Hinkson, 17. 21 – Christian Crandall

Clone Super Heavy A-Main: 1. 08 – NICK TRYT, 2. 2 – Colin Spatorico, 3. 13 – William Young, 4. 67 – Eddie Mitchell, 5. 8 – Jared John

Jr. Blue Clone A-Main: 1. 10R – RILEY BEGY, 2. 12S – Jacob Schulz, 3. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 4. 10 – Brayton Malbeuf, 5. 9 – Logan Brown, 6. 777 – Cash Johnson, 7. 55 – Ayden Silvernail, 8. 20 – Parker Allen, 9. 21 – Anthony DiPaolo, 10. 33 – Corban Dubois, 11. 108 – Brooklyn Chaffee, 12. 98S – Savannah Simmons

Jr. Green Clone A-Main #1: 1. 10S – MASON SHARTS, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 44R – Mason Rogers, 4. 6 – Laina Stewart, 5. 8 – Luke Holmes

Jr. Green Clone A-Main #2: 1. 44 – DEREK BIRD, 2. 9 – Anderson Minnick, 3. 55S – Austin Silvernail, 4. 55 – Lyle Robinson, 5. 77 – James Kreidler

Jr. Purple Clone A-Main: 1. 25 – LOIK ROBERTSON, 2. 99 – Timmy Axton, 3. 3J – Joey Surman, 4. 04 – Joseph Radosky, 5. 7 – Tyler Moden, 6. 12 – Olivia Barry, 7. 15 – Michael Hugg, 8. 51 – Jackson Welling, 9. 5 – Rocco Batt, 10. 99A – Grayson Adderley, 11. 06 – Thomas Ruggiero

Jr. Red Clone A-Main #1: 1. 50B – RYAN BARRY, 2. 10 – Bennett Malbeuf, 3. 33 – Nolan Schroy, 4. 10R – Delia Radosky, 5. 54 – Braydon Angel

Jr. Red Clone A-Main #2: 1. 60 – BRYSON GILL, 2. 29 – Lily Walters, 3. 101 – August Bassett, 4. 44 – Harloe Russell, 5. 5 – Eli Reid

Jr. Unrestricted A-Main: 1. 23 – DYLAN CLEMONS, 2. 10 – Brayton Malbeuf, 3. 4 – Troy Hutton, 4. 21 – Sam Heffner, 5. 10R – Riley Begy, 6. 5 – Jack Hutton, 7. 14 – Kason Fry, 8. 69 – Aidan McCollister, 9. 777 – Cash Johnson, 10. 340 – Adam Kouk, 11. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 12. 8 – Rylynn Bain

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...