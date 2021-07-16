Logan Winn Earns First Career Victory At Weedsport Kartway

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Thursday Night Thunder continued on Thursday evening with the Short Port Shootout, featuring more than 60 competitors across seven divisions of racing.

The night was highlighted with a first-time winner in the Clone Super Heavy division as Logan Winn topped the 10-kart field which included track champion Nick McGill and defending James Shutts Memorial champion, Jason Moll.

Winn outlasted the pack after a spirited back and forth duel with McGill, before edging Moll at the line for the checkered flag. McGill took third in the 20-lap main over Justin Pier and Hunter Hollenbeck.

With the victory, Winn becomes the 29th different senior clone winner at Weedsport in 77 races.

Adding senior clone wins on Thursday were Thomas Montgomery and Dan Marsden.

Montgomery was the top finisher in Clone Heavy, leaving Seth Whitney and Jamie Shutts in his wake ahead of Mike Farina and Marsden.

Marsden would bounce back in Clone Light however, making a drive from the rear of the pack to best the 19-kart field over Whitney, David Hackett Jr., Logan Crisafulli and Shutts.

Joey Williams once again returned to victory lane in Jr. Red Clone on Thursday over Colton Traylor, Tylor Herzog and Derek Bird.

Jr. Green Clone also had a repeat winner in Levi Herriven. Herriven ran away with the victory over Blake Banek, Connor Allen, Wyatt Mullen and Ethan Wood.

Parker Allen returned to top form in Jr. Purple Clone, taking the victory over Savannah Simmons. Cody Stebbins, Justin Crisafulli and Timmy Axton completed the field.

A total of 7-karts took on Jr. Unrestricted on Thursday with Owen Bird finally returning to the top spot in the No. 12. The victory was Bird’s 13th overall win at Weedsport, more than any other driver. Landon Campagnone and Casey Pietrzak completed the podium finishers.

Weedsport’s Thursday Night Thunder will return on Thursday, August 19, following the same format. Pit gates will open on July 15 at 4:30 p.m. with practice set for 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:15 p.m.

Jr. Red Clone A-Main (15-laps): 1. 19L – JOEY WILLIAMS, 2. 99 – Colton Traylor, 3. 382 – Tylor Herzog, 4. 44 – Derek Bird

Jr. Red Clone Heat Race (6-laps): 1. 19L – Joey Williams, 2. 99 – Colton Traylor, 3. 44 – Derek Bird, 4. 382 – Tylor Herzog DNS

Clone Light A-Main (20-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 4. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 5. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 6. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 7. 11 – Mike Farina, 8. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 9. 11 – Devin McGill, 10. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 11. 22 – McAndrew Gamrod, 12. 33 – Chris Natoli, 13. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 14. 601 – Madison Myers, 15. 12 – Taylor Pulver, 16. 47 – Matt Matteson, 17. 7K – Kaylee Cooper, 18. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 19. 88X – Cody Thomas

Clone Light Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 2. 11 – Devin McGill, 3. 81 – Dan Marsden, 4. 47 – Matt Matteson, 5. 12 – Taylor Pulver, 6. 505 – Seth Whitney, 7. 22 – McAndrew Gamrod

Clone Light Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 11 – Mike Farina, 2. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 3. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 4. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 5. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 6. 24 – Thomas Montgomery

Clone Light Heat #3 (8-laps): 1. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 2. 33 – Chris Natoli, 3. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 4. 601 – Madison Myers, 5. 7K – Kaylee Cooper, 6. 88X – Cody Thomas

Jr. Green Clone A-Main (15-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 27 – Blake Banek, 3. 30 – Connor Allen, 4. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 5. 20W – Ethan Wood

Jr. Green Clone Heat (6-laps): 1. 20 – Levi Herriven, 2. 27 – Blake Banek, 3. 30 – Connor Allen, 4. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 5. 20W – Ethan Wood

Clone Super Heavy A-Main (20-laps): 1. 4W – LOGAN WINN, 2. 222 – Jason Moll, 3. 13 – Nick McGil, 4. 00 – Justin Pier, 5. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck, 6. 72S – Jordan Sullivan, 7. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 8. 15 – Tyler Henry, 9. 00 – Jude Parker, 10. 3R – Ryan Hall

Clone Super Heavy Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck, 2. 4W – Logan Winn, 3. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 4. 3R – Ryan Hall, 5. 00 – Jude Parker

Clone Super Heavy Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 222 – Jason Moll, 2. 72S – Jordan Sullivan, 3. 00 – Justin Pier, 4. 13 – Nick McGill, 5. 15 – Tyler Henry

Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (15-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 98S – Savannah Simmons, 3. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 4. 11 – Justin Crisafulli, 5. 99T – Timmy Axton

Jr. Purple Clone Heat (6-laps): 1. 20 – Parker Allen, 2. 98S – Savannah Simmons, 3. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 4. 11 – Justin Crisafulli, 5. 99T – Timmy Axton

Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (15-laps): 1. 12 – OWEN BIRD, 2. 14L – Landon Campagnone, 3. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 4. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 5. 16 – Tyler Raner, 6. 90 – Jack Kennedy, 7. 96 – Brian Kline

Jr. Unrestricted Heat: 1. 12 – Owen Bird, 2. 14L – Landon Campagnone, 3. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 4. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 5. 90 – Jack Kennedy, 6. 16 – Tyler Raner, 7. 96 – Brian Kline

Clone Heavy A-Main (20-laps): 1. 24 – THOMAS MONTGOMERY, 2. 505 – Seth Whitney, 3. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 4. 11 – Mike Farina, 5. 81 – Dan Marsden, 6. 13 – Nick McGill, 7. 85 – Chris Pier, 8. 00 – Jude Parker, 9. 33 – Chris Natoli

Clone Heavy Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 33 – Chris Natoli, 2. 13 – Nick McGill, 3. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 4. 81 – Dan Marsden, 5. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 6. 11 – Mike Farina, 7. 85 – Chris Pier, 8. 505 – Seth Whitney, 9. 00 – Jude Parker

