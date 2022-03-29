WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Productions’ Off Track TV will stream live on Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. EST, featuring Modified racing veterans Ryan Godown and Mike Payne.

Godown has been on a roll to start 2022, recently capturing a $5,000 payday at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway, which came a little over a month after notching a massive winner’s check of $25,000 at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina.

Payne, who has been at the helm of Mike Payne Racing for several years, is set to campaign a Modified weekly for his son Zach in 2022, as they will take on the Land of Legends Raceway with select stops on the Super DIRTcar Series tour.

Off Track TV will once again bring race fans all the news and notes from across the world of dirt track racing in a 30-minute format for 12 more episodes in 2022, hosted by Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski.

Off Track TV will be made available live through the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, with a tape delayed version of the show again available via the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

Along with guests Godown and Payne, Thursday’s show will also preview the first Super DIRTcar Series event of 2022 at Can-Am Speedway on April 9.

Off Track TV Live Season Five Schedule:

Episode 2: March 31, 8 p.m.

Episode 3: April 14, 8 p.m.

Episode 4: May 12, 8 p.m.

Episode 5: June 2, 8 p.m.

Episode 6: June 23, 7 p.m.

Episode 7: July 7, 8 p.m.

Episode 8: July 14, 7 p.m.

Episode 9: August 25, 7 p.m.

Episode 10: September 15, 8 p.m.

Episode 11: September 29, 8 p.m.

Episode 12: October 13, 8 p.m.

Episode 13: November 10, 8 p.m.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

