Local Artists Featured In Made In NY 2022 At Schweinfurth

AUBURN, NY – A visitor to “Made in NY 2022” at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be struck by the number of artists who feature people in their pieces.

An earthenware woman’s face created by Zara Bronwyn Davis cries flower tears as it hangs on the wall. A woven tapestry of faces – some smiling, some not – created by Ruth Manning hangs nearby. Sofía Luz Pérez examines her indigenous Mexican heritage in a self-portrait painting that surrounds her with Aztec symbols.

These are among 77 artworks by 70 artists that were selected for the 26th annual “Made in NY” exhibition. The art center received a record number of entries: 412 artists submitted thousands of photographs for the show, which was juried by Ellen M. Blalock, Gina Murtagh, and Kim Waale.

The exhibit opens March 26 with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and will close May 15. Also on display is “Recycled Light” by Lorne Covington of Skaneateles and “Im-pressed Muses” by Victoria Savka of Owasco.

“We were thrilled with the number of artists submitting works,” said Executive Director Donna Lamb. “There is so much artistic talent in New York State, so it was hard to settle on just a fraction of the entries to display in this year’s show.”

Pérez’s artwork has long been about her Mexican heritage, but her current work stems from her experience being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “I address both the physical and emotional aspects of the healing process I went through in the aftermath,” she said. “I began drawing self-portraits to document this process.”

Her painting shows a woman holding a flower with a determined look on her face. She sports flower tattoos on her shoulder and arm. Flowers were important to the Aztecs, with the nobility growing lush gardens. They are often found in Aztec art and were used as symbols for a wide range of subjects, including gods, warfare, and passions.

“My work is autobiographical; however, it has universal qualities,” Perez said. “I often portray myself in the face of adversity but with a strong, stoic resolve.”

The art center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10 per person. The art center is also selling a combination ticket for $15 that gains access to the art center and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, which is located next door to the Schweinfurth.

Here are the artists from your area who are included in the exhibit:

James Leach of Pennellville; “Emily the Artist,” 2021; Painting

Bailey Maier of Oswego; “Covered Table,” 2021; Sculpture

Kate Timm of Sterling; “Autumn Mix,” 2019, Painting

If you go…

WHAT: “Made in NY 2022” exhibit

WHEN: March 26 to May 15, 2022

WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

OPENING: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26

ALSO ON DISPLAY: “Recycled Light” by Lorne Covington of Skaneateles and “Im-pressed Muses” by Victoria Savka of Owasco

ADMISSION: $10 per person

JOINT ADMISSION: $15 ticket allows admission to the Schweinfurth and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art next door

COVID PROTOCOLS: Masks are recommended but not required; visitors are encouraged to maintain social distance

