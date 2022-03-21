CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.25, down 8 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.88. The New York State average is 4.37, down 8 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.92.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.35 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.37 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.31 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.33 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.38 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.30 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.33 (down 9 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.34 (down 7 cents from last week)

Drivers are getting a bit of relief at the pump as gas prices are down across the region. Oil prices are near $110 per barrel this morning rather than over $130 two weeks ago. In August, oil prices were $30 per barrel. Oil prices dropped last week when China announced COVID-19 lockdowns last week.

Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased last week. The recent growth in total domestic crude inventories also contributes to the current reduction in crude prices.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.

Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/ missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...