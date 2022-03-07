CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.07, up 46 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.77. The New York State average is 4.26, up 46 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.83.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia – $4.23 (up 48 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.21 (up 46 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.22 (up 41 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.24 (up 45 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.22 (up 44 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.24 (up 49 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.25 (up 46 cents from last week)

According to oilprice.com, the United States has confirmed that it is in talks with European allies to potentially sanction Russian crude oil in response to Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine – that sent oil prices over $130. This morning, oil prices are more than $124 per barrel – in August, oil prices were $30 per barrel. At one point during the pandemic they were below zero, in negative territory.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

