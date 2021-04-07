Fulton Common Council Recognizes Recent Loss Of Robert Weston, Carol Ann Vescio

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council honored two members of the community with Resolutions of Respect at last night’s meeting, Tuesday, April 6.

Robert Weston, who passed away March 2, and Carol Ann Viscio, who passed away March 7, were highly involved in serving the Fulton community throughout their lives, and so the council officially took notice of the loss of them both.

Weston served the city for several years as the Third Ward Alderman and was involved in several organizations, such as the Lions Club. Members of the Fulton Lions Club attended the meeting and recited the group’s prayer in honor of their late fellow member. His obituary can be found here.

“Bob was an amazing person and we’re a better city for having him here and having him be a part of it,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “I am honored to have known him. Our community is stronger for having him be a part of it.”

Vescio worked for the city in the Engineering and Codes departments from 1990 until she retired in 2002. She also was extremely active in the community and was involved with organizations such as Rotary Club, the Polish Home and the Memorial Day Salute Committee. Her obituary can be found here.

“Carol was an amazingly strong woman, she had tenacity, she was a go-getter; in many ways she was a mentor for me,” Michaels said. “She was involved in everything and you could always count on her… What an amazing lady our community was so fortunate to have, and she’s going to be missed.”

Members of the council spoke fondly of Weston and Vescio later in the meeting, with the general consensus that both people were a pleasure to know, were mentors and friends for them, and both will be dearly missed.

Following public comment, the following items on the agenda were unanimously passed:

Proclamation of Child Abuse Prevention Month in the City of Fulton.

Resolution of Respect for Robert Weston. Resolution of Respect for Carol Ann Vescio. Approve the minutes from the March 16, 2021 meeting. Approve the Clerk’s March 2021 report in the amount of $10,295.75. Appointment of David H. Phares to the Planning Commission effective immediately until February 14, 2022. Notation: Mayor to appoint Eryl Kenneth Christiansen to the Zoning Board of Appeals effective immediately until August 28, 2021. Appointment of Joshua L. Williams to the Board of Assessment and Review effective immediately until September 30, 2024. Advertise for bids for Tree Maintenance 2021. Bids may be turned in to the City Clerk/Chamberlain’s office until April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Polling the Council:

All members of the council spoke fondly of Weston and Vescio.

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon – Inquired about a sign that has had a black plastic bag over it for a long time.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman – Commented that the attendees of the meetings are growing and likes the interest the community is taking in the meetings.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. – Reported last week neighbors in the ward came together to clean up Patrick Park, under the organization of a 10-year-old and her mother. He gave a shout out to all of those who were involved.

Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon – Spoke of his relationship with Weston.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery – Thanked her fellow Lions Club members for attending and reported this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. members of the community will gather at Voorhees Park for a cleanup effort.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner – Welcomed Mr. Phares to his ward.

Mayor Deana Michaels – Reported the following.

The city now has a Beautification Committee that will be coordinating cleanups throughout the city.

Fulton Fury will be making Foster Park their home field as they have adopted it.

The Memorial Day Salute Committee is not coordinated through the city. The committee has said since it does not have the required funds and planning, it cannot hold a Memorial Day parade. Instead, they are looking at COVID-19 safe opportunities, such as fireworks or a watchfire event.

Clarified that the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects were submitted to the state for approval in late 2020 and is waiting on the governor’s approval. The city cannot use the funding for anything but the approved projects, and the funding will be going directly to the project owners, unless one of the municipal projects is chosen.

Fulton Block Builders has applied for an AARP grant for bathroom facilities at Bullhead Point.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.

The agenda, two Resolutions of Respect and other documents can be found below.

Agenda Meeting #6 2021

