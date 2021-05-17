OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top news stories of this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, May 11, and discussed opportunities for students and safety efforts to be implemented. Full story here.
- Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced via Facebook Thursday, May 13, that the state has approved several projects proposed to be funded through the Downtown Revitalization Fund. Full story here.
- Roxanne Stuart, a Seneca Hill resident, and Jason Santiago, a Seneca Hill administrator, recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club, and shared some of their life experiences and also talked about the impact COVID-19 has had on the daily life of Seneca Hill residents. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Harborfest Committee organized its second annual Carnival Eats Harborfest last weekend, May 8 and 9, providing the community with the summer food and fun that typically comes along with Harborfest, which was officially canceled earlier this month. Full story here.
- In a brief Oswego Common Council meeting Monday, May 10, all 12 resolutions (No. 156-167) were passed unanimously 7-0. Full story here.
- For one SUNY Oswego student Max Cameron, the history of the Port City allowed the opportunity to advance his career experience by searching for — and apparently discovering — a long-lost fort. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow’s office released the following after an Oswego man was arrested and released numerous times within a short time period. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- State Police dealt with a suicidal subject inside his vehicle at Community Park in Mexico, New York, causing Mexico Academy and Central School District schools to go into lockout on Tuesday, May 11. Full story here.
- Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records. Full story here.
- Many volunteers have stepped up to join Oswego County in ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Retired nurse Jane Nalle, RN and former director of surgical services for Oswego Hospital, is honored this week for her extraordinary dedication. Full story here.
State/National news:
- On the week, the national gas price average jumped seven cents to $2.967. If the trend continues, it would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 –the last time we saw average prices at $2.99 and higher. AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Full story here. (Story posted May 10.)
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday, May 10, the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines. Full story here.
- On Monday, May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. Full story here.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert on Thursday, May 13, to New Yorkers concerning potential gasoline price gouging following the interruption of a major fuel pipeline serving the eastern half of the U.S. — urging consumers to report dramatic gasoline price increases to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) for investigation. Full story here.