OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education Tuesday last night, August 10 and discussed reopening for the 2021-2022 school year. Full story here.
- As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) will be offering several customer appreciation activities at all its offices from August 16 to August 20, as announced by Michael Pollock, FSB president and CEO. Full story here.
- Live music, children’s games/activities, craft vendors, pony rides, photo booths, food vendors and local manufacturers are all being planned for the first annual Fulton Fall Festival, “Cider & Sweaters,” which is scheduled for October 9. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Common Council approved the sealed bids of several city owned properties, stemming from the June 28 meeting, in addition to 19 other resolutions. Full story here.
- Last Monday, the City of Oswego celebrated Oswego City Hall’s 150th anniversary with the dedication of roadside plaques from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for both city hall and the John O’Connor Conway Building. Full story here.
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced today that the City of Oswego’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Port of Oswego Authority, seeking the halt of construction activity at the Port’s East Terminal, successfully resulted in a consent order between the parties stopping the large structure under construction as part of the Grain Handling Improvements Project while the Supreme Court reviews the city’s legal action. Executive Director of the Port of Oswego Authority William Scriber later released a statement in response to Barlow’s announcement. Full story here.
- Students around the Oswego City School District learned plans are in place that would see them in the classroom five days per week. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his biweekly video, updating the public on COVID-19 and things happening in the county. In the video, video, he discussed the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, recommendation of wearing a face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status, students returning to the SUNY Oswego campus, and the Children’s Museum of Oswego. Full story here.
- After passing all 19 resolutions, the Oswego County Legislature listened to 12 county residents give their thoughts on COVID-19, vaccinations and masks during the public comment period. Full story here.
- The spread of COVID-19 in Oswego County has increased significantly over the past week, and the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has elevated the transmission rate from “substantial” to “high,” said Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director. Full story here.
- Calling all runners and walkers to Winona Forest on Saturday, August 28 for the Deer Fly Trail Run/Walk. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he plans to step down from his role as New York’s governor in two weeks, passing the position onto Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: