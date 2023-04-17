OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Chocolate Works Museum Committee has a new exhibit archiving the former Nestle Chocolate factory and its rich century-old history with the City of Fulton. See full story here.
- Fulton resident Carl Nylen is revotinizing small to midsize maple syrup operations nationwide, with his his tried and true reverse osmosis system called the RO Bucket. See full story here.
- Fulton’s Elementary third-sixth graders recently participated in an annual ‘Battle of the Books by testing their knowledge on a series of novels. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host their annual Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday, May 20. The free event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week by reminding parents the importance of vaccinating their children. See full story here.
- Fort Ontario will host an Earth Day cleanup event at the Post Cemetary on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) honored its Workforce Collaboration Manger Tina Eusepi with the agency’s prestigious Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award. See full story here.
- Novelis hosted Oswego County P-Tech students at their plant to experience hands-on skills. See full story here.
- Oswego County will now have new service providers for their county-wide Hospice program and Mobility Management Services; the announcements made at thier April 13 monthly meeting. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: