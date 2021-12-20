OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council met for the final time this year on Tuesday, December 14, and passed the city’s 2022 budget as well as two amendments to the city code. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Coleen DeForest for 40 years of service. Full story here.
- Pamela D. Caraccioli has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Savings Bank, (FSB), as announced by Brian Caswell, chair of FSB board of trustees. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, December 14, the approval of a new contract for the Oswego Police Department through the Lake City Police Club. Full story here.
- Governor Kathy Hochul held a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, December 14, and was joined virtually by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow to discuss the mask mandate. Full story here.
- As COVID-19 numbers in the county continue to climb at a rapid pace, the Oswego City School District has announced it will switch to remote learning from Dec. 17 through Dec. 23 due to staffing shortages. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday, December 17, that Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Kells has been fired from his position following a police investigation of an incident at the city’s Creepy Crawl event in October. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- With more cases of influenza being reported, the Oswego County Health Department is urging residents to stay home if they are sick and follow other preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus. Full story here.
- Tuesday, December 14, Oswego County Legislature Chair James Weatherup briefed the public in his biweekly video update. In the video he discussed COVID-19 and the recent statewide face mask mandate. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at around 4 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal structure fire at 354 County Line Road in the Town of Granby. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: