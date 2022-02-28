Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: February 20 – February 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Police reported that on February 2, 2022, the Fulton Police Department received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between a 16 year old student and their bus driver. Full story here.
- City of Fulton Assessor Mary Beth Johnson announced a 2022 City Wide Reassessment town hall to take place on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when a panel of experts from the city, county, New York state, and Maxwell Appraisal Services will provide a comprehensive review of the assessment process. Full story here.
- Mayor Deana Michaels Thursday, February 24, live streamed a State of the City address to recap 2021 and what residents can expect for the remainder of 2022. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Kiwanis Club and Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be having an Easter basket giveaway to those in need. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the creation of the City of Oswego Drug Task Force to combat the increase of heroin, molly, methamphetamine, and other illegal drugs in and around the city of Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Nathan Emmons briefed the public in place of the legislature’s chairman, James Weatherup, on Tuesday, February 22. In Tuesday’s video, Emmons discussed county’s plan for distributing at-home COVID-19 tests and a new day-camp program being offered at Camp Zerbe this summer. Full story here.
- On Monday, February 21, 2022, at around 11:23 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire at 24 Birch Lane in the Town of Scriba. Preliminary investigation revealed that one person was inside the home at the time of the fire and that person did not survive the fire. Full story here.
- A series of drive-thru events planned in the coming weeks give Oswego County residents several chances to pick up at-home COVID-19 test kits. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: