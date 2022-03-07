OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The city of Fulton Common Council held four public hearings Tuesday, March 1, regarding proposed changes to various fees relating to contractual work and construction in the city. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, March 2, a panel of experts talked with the city of Fulton residents about the recent city-wide reassessment. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Paoletti Engineering PLLC has won a contract for electrical upgrades on the International Pier Improvement Project in Oswego, the bid unanimously approved by the Oswego Common Council during the Monday, February 28 meeting. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of March 1, 2022, when it discussed face masks in the school district. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday, March 4, the 4th of July Independence Day Parade and annual Harborfest celebration will return to Oswego in 2022 after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Monday, March 7, 2022 Centro will introduce new fares that will reduce transit costs for most Centro bus riders; continue restoring service on various bus routes in Onondaga County; and implement minor service changes for select routes in Auburn, Fulton, Oswego, Rome and Utica. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) and Fire Coordinator’s Office is working with local first responder agencies to give away more than 30,000 at-home COVID-19 tests kits at various sites around the county. Full story here.
- New COVID-19 cases in Oswego County have been in a downward trend in recent weeks due in part to available vaccines, according to the Oswego County Health Department. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday, February 27, plans to end the state mask requirement in schools starting on March 2, 2022. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: