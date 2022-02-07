OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, February 1, when Mayor Deana Michaels made several announcements, including Linda Eagan of Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is the recipient of a national award the city had nominated her for. Full story here.
- Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to hold a hiring event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and discussed face mask policy, community concerns and the district’s budget. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced he is proposing a $850,000 paving plan for the City of Oswego this spring, adding to the $5 million of paving completed since taking office in 2016. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced another round of the Buy One Get One (BOGO) “Blizzard Bucks” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, February 17, to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Onondaga County Sheriff Office reports that Detectives have arrested an Oswego County man in connection with the Tops Friendly Market grocery store robbery that occurred in the Town of Clay on January 27. Full story here.
- An executive order passed by the Governor’s office late in December authorized local governments to grant certain property tax exemptions this year without the need for filing a renewal application. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county, including upcoming clinics in Oswego and Hannibal that offer pediatric doses for children aged 5 and older. Full story here.
- The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund (Pulaski Fund) announced that it has reached its 30-year anniversary and surpassed $1,000,000 in endowment size since its inception in 1991. Full story here.
