Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 8 – January 14

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 8 – 14
City of Fulton news:
- River View Pediatrics received $60,000 in ARPA funds from the Oswego County Legislature, for repairs and renovations to their W. First St. practice in Fulton. See full story here.
- The Fulton Junior High Student Council continues their student-led toy drive. See full story here.
- Fulton Speedway confirms sponsors for the 2023 year including: Tracey Road Equipment, DOT Foods, and Billy Whittaker Car & Trux. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Art Association of Oswego announces the opening of their two-person show of paintings called Badass Women. See full story here.
- Plans are set for a zone change public hearing regarding construction changes to a East Side building that once housed Fred’s News. See full story here.
- The Oswego Rotary Club is offering four scholarships and one award for students graduating from the Oswego City School District this year. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County helped with snow storm clean-up efforts in Western, NY, sending highway department workers and heavy equipment to Buffalo, NY. See full story here.
- The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded $87,500 to Oswego County Habitat for Humanity (OCHFH). See full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature approved waiving all civil service testing fees for 2023. The initiative hopes to remove financial barriers, increase interest and encourage more applications. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: