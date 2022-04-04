OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Monday, March 28, for a special meeting where it discussed the 2022-2023 administration organizational chart. Full story here.
- State Police are investigating a one-vehicle roll-over crash that occurred Monday, March 28, on State Route 48 in the town of Granby, Oswego County. Full story here.
- Fulton First with Mayor Deana Michaels spring video update can be viewed here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced he has appointed Paul Conzone the next assistant chief of the Oswego Fire Department following the retirement of former Assistant Chief John Chawgo last week. Full story here.
- Misconceptions over the intended use of the newly proposed downtown Social District proposed by Mayor Billy Barlow earlier this month were addressed during the Common Council meeting, Monday, March 28. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Oswego Department of Public Works has broken ground and started construction of a $500,000 concrete skate park coming to Oswego this year along the east linear river walk. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will be hosting a two-week medical and essential supplies drive, in partnership with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church for the people of Ukraine beginning on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 15. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws reminds county residents that the annual New York state ban on all open burning is in effect now and will continue through Saturday, May 14. Full story here.
- The tradition of boiling maple sap to produce maple syrup is a treasured ritual for the families who eagerly await the arrival of early spring so that they can dust off their equipment and get busy once again. Full story here.
- A somber crowd gathered at the front portico of Mexico High School to honor deceased MACS student Jordan Brooks on the evening of March 26, 2022. Full story here.
- Oswego County is launching a full investigation into the Jordan Brooks case. The legislature announced its move in hiring an investigative attorney along with an outside agency to closely examine the Department of Social Services Child Protective Services during a special meeting held Friday, April 1. Full story here.
