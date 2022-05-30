Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: May 22 – May 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Mayor Deana Michaels and the Fulton Veterans Council have announced the 2022 “Veteran of the Year,” to be Peter Allen. Full story here.
- Thank a Service Member, Inc, an Oswego County-based not-for-profit organization has partnered with Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Block Builders, and Menter Ambulance to provide building and property improvements at the American Legion Post 587 at 873 Oneida St, in Fulton. Full story here.
- Whether it’s enhancing signage, creating a “vibe’ for people to work, live and play, or energizing interior spaces, there is now $750,000 of grant money available for Fulton small businesses in the city’s Downtown Initiative Revitalization (DRI), area to make those dreams come true. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, May 24, when it discussed learning opportunities for students, including summer programs. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- An increase in partial Real Property Tax Exemptions to qualifying people with disabilities and senior citizens was passed during last night’s Oswego Common Council meeting Monday, May 23. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego has started construction on a project to transform the Sheldon Beach area from a vacant, gravel parking lot into an accessible public park area with waterfront access, like the Lakeside Park project on East Tenth Street completed in 2019. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the results of the two-week code enforcement sweep from May 9 to May 23 in the first and third wards in the city of Oswego. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow held a ribbon cutting event Thursday, May 26, celebrating the grand opening of the new adult outdoor fitness court at Breitbeck Park. Full story here.
- On Thursday, May 26, Oswego Police reported that an Oswego City School District employee was arrested after investigating a false report he made. Full story here.
- As a result of the investigation and search warrant by the City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, Nicholas Burris, age 38 of Florida, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony (NYS PL 220.16(01). Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County’s oldest and most celebrated organic farm will be seeing some operational changes starting this spring, but for their many customers and friends, a full line of organic produce and other organic foods will still be available. Full story here.
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is delighted to announce that a fourth edition of the popular Oswego County Harvest Guide is in development and expected to be released in late summer this year. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature approved a cap on sales tax for gasoline and diesel fuel to provide relief to residents burdened by rising prices at the pump. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: