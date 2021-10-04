OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- During Tuesday night’s Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting, September 28, the board discussed the growing graduation rates of the district. Full story here.
- On Friday, October 1, the City of Fulton celebrated manufacturers and those working to educate and train the future manufacturing workforce. Full story here.
- Money’ Mat Williamson lived up to his nickname Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway as he rode out of town $20,000 richer after winning his first Outlaw 200, plus becoming the first Canadian to win one of the most prestigious races in the Northeast. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) proudly presents a celebration of the 80th anniversary opening of historic landmark Oswego Theatre in 1941. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed $120,000 in additional funding for the Oswego Police Department to be used by the end of 2021 to ramp up quality of life patrols and special investigation details including drug enforcement, homeless canvassing and increases in late night staffing to combat disturbances. Full story here.
- This past weekend the Oswego YMCA hosted the annual CNY Pumpkin Festival, organizing the event for the second time in its long history. Full story here.
- After honoring President Deborah Stanley at the Founder’s Weekend luncheon and unveiling a multi-million dollar endowment for the ice arena and convocation hall, SUNY Oswego broke ground on the $80 million Hewitt Hall renovations. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Tuesday, September 28, at 12:09 p.m., State Police responded to a reported three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Route 45 and County Route 4 in the town of Palermo, New York. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced Wednesday, September 29, that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in two mosquito samples in the Toad Harbor Swamp area. One sample was collected in the town of Hastings and the other in the town of West Monroe last week. Full story here.
- The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District was awarded the Champions of Change for Kids Award by the New York State School Board Association for the creation and development of its new esports program. Full story here.
- Saturday, Oct 2 – Despite the impending court decision regarding a religious exemption from the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, as of September 30, 27 employees who did not file for the exemption are “no longer employed” with Oswego Health, according to Jamie Leszczynski, the Senior Director of Communications. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: