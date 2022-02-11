Sherwood Shortt

FULTON – Sherwood “Shorty” Shortt, 80, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 9, 2022.

After traveling to many countries during his time in the Marine Corps, Sherwood became a life-long resident of Fulton with many friends. His smile lit up a room and with his signature mustache that gave him recognition wherever he went.

Shorty loved life and was always on the go, he especially enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, Sherwood loved his family and friends and was never afraid to express it out loud. He will be remembered always as a good man, loving husband and wonderful father and grandfather. We will carry him forever with us in everything we do. Shorty was a 51-year life member of the Fulton B.P.O.E. #830 where he upheld the model of being a true American Citizen displaying charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Diane; children Mike (Shari) Shortt, Kim Busch; and “the apples of his eyes,” his grandchildren: Jamie (James) Omundsen, Brian Busch, Ryan Shortt, Nicole Mistico, and great-grandson Beckett. He is also survived by his two brothers, James (Dottie) Shortt and Harry (Doreen) Shortt, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones who were just like family to him.

He was predeceased by his parents Ruth Jardin and Stanley Shortt, and brother Kenneth Shortt.

A private burial will be held this Spring at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Volney. A celebration of life for Shorty will be announced in the upcoming months. In honor of Sherwood’s memory, tell your loved ones you love them and hug them tight. To leave a message of sympathy for the Shortt family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...