OSWEGO – Kathleen G. Ditoro, 73, went home to the Lord on March 11, 2022, after battling a brief illness.

Born to Helen Melfi Ditoro and Nicholas Ditoro on July 13, 1948, Kathleen was the youngest of six children.

Kathleen spent over 30 years at SUNY Oswego and retired in 2010 from her role as a secretary in the Psychology Department. Kathleen loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, attending plays, and getting together with family and friends for coffee. Above all, Kathleen loved spending time with her family. She was a devout member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.

Kathleen was predeceased by her mother and father, and her sisters Carol Palm and Charlene Conn.

Kathleen is survived by her sisters Joyce Ditoro of Oswego, New York, Patricia Stock of Black River, New York, her niece Stephanie Conn of Oswego, her great-nephew José (Ryan) Ortiz, of Oswego, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In honor of Kathleen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

