FULTON – Alexandra Szwec, 105, of Fulton, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital, Oswego March 14, 2022.

She was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1950. Mrs. Szwec was a longtime resident of Fulton. She was a past employee of Sealright Co., Fulton and A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton. Mrs. Szwec was also a past member of the Fulton Polish Home. She was an avid flower gardener and crocheter. Mrs. Szwec was considered a fantastic baker, and she was well known for her delicious apple pies.

She was pre-deceased by her husband John Szwec on July 1, 1979.

Mrs. Szwec is survived by her children: Michael (Mary) Szwec of ME, Norman (Elizabeth) Szwec of Candor, NY; five grandchildren: Michael, John, Ashley, Taylor and Sierra and two great grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton, NY followed by a Funeral Service at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Leon Runner officiating. Burial will be held privately at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., 44 E. Bridge St. #204 B, Oswego, NY 13126

