FULTON, NY – Patrick Rebeor, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday quickly after a recent diagnosis at Crouse Hospital.

He was born in Fulton to the late Raymond and Mary (Tighe) Rebeor. Pat has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. He was a graduate of SUNY Oswego with a degree in Criminal Justice. Pat was described by his family as one of a kind, and there will never be anyone like him as many people would agree because throughout his personal and professional career, he impacted many lives.

Pat loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed camping and 4-wheeling and of course sitting with friends and family telling stories and drinking and ice-cold beer. Pat was also very proud of his career.

He was appointed to the City of Fulton Police Department August 3, 1981, and worked as an undercover officer, and investigator until his retirement on March 21, 2002. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Fulton Polish Home, the Fulton Moose Lodge and the Mad River Club. If Pat had words to describe how he lived they would be “I am a proud American, Police Officer and Republican.”

Pat is survived by his longtime loving companion and best friend of 23 years: Kim Becker, their children: Paul (Lenamae) Becker of Oswego, NY; and Jamie (Jeremy) Becker Ryals of GA; his six siblings: Richard (Mary) Rebeor of Fulton, NY; Michael (Karen) Rebeor of Newnan, GA; John (Suzie) Rebeor of Fulton, NY; Carol (David Robbins) Crego of Fulton, NY; Deborah (Chad) Munroe of Constantia, NY; and Denise Rebeor of Liverpool, NY; six grandchildren: Paulie, Jake, Ava, Ella, Ethan, and Jackson several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. John Canorro officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Contributions may be made in Patrick’s honor: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected]

