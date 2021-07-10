SYRACUSE, NY— Following the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) release of its draft environmental impact study (DEIS) for a National Marine Sanctuary on Lake Ontario, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday issued the following statement applauding NOAA for moving forward with the designation process:

“As our community knows, Lake Ontario is an absolute treasure. Designating the southeastern portion of Lake Ontario as a National Marine Sanctuary will provide important protections for its unique maritime resources and deliver a boost for local tourism and the region’s economy. I’ve long recognized the importance of this designation and have been a vocal advocate for it. I applaud NOAA for ushering this process along and releasing its draft plan this week. Now, with the plan announced, and the public comment period underway, I encourage all interested parties to make their voice heard on how to best preserve and showcase this incredible resource.”

Background:

National Marine Sanctuaries are designated by the Federal Government and administered by NOAA. These underwater sanctuaries are designated for research, education, and protection. The initiative to designate a National Marine Sanctuary on Lake Ontario was originally proposed by representatives from Oswego, Cayuga, Wayne, and Jefferson counties and the city of Oswego in 2017, and supported by Katko.

The DEIS released by NOAA this week includes two proposals that would designate a National Marine Sanctuary in the southeastern Lake Ontario region. Under the DEIS, NOAA would potentially designate up to 1,786 square miles of Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region adjacent to Jefferson, Wayne, Oswego, Cayuga, and St. Lawrence counties in the state of New York. The area under consideration contains 64 known shipwrecks and one aircraft representing events spanning more than 200 years of our nation’s history. Based on historical records, an additional 20 shipwrecks and three aircraft may be located there.

Before a final plan is decided upon, local communities will have the opportunity to share their feedback during NOAA’s public comment period, which will run through September 10, 2021. More information on the public comment period can be found here.

