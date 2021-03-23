OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 24 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

Note – Oswego County Today will now be moving to reporting the COVID-19 statistics weekly on Tuesdays instead of Monday through Friday. Our next report will be Tuesday, March 30.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his weekly video briefing today. In the video, he discussed upcoming vaccine clinics.

New Yorkers aged 50 and over are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be found here.

There will be a first dose clinic for the Moderna vaccine at SUNY Oswego’s Laker Hall this Thursday, March 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. Appointments are More information on that clinic can be found here. To register for an appointment, click here.

First dose appointments are also available Saturday, March 27, from 4 to 6:15 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. A link to register for this day will be posted on the health department’s website Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 30, Kinney Pharmacy and the county’s Office for the Aging will hold a first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pulaski High School. This clinic is meant for seniors aged 60 and over. To make an appointment, call the OFA at 315-349-3484, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. If no one answers, leave a message and a staff member will give you a call back.

Working with the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, there will be a first dose Moderna vaccine clinic next Thursday, April 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. This is the first mass vaccination clinic the health department has held in the northern part of the county. A link to register for this day will be made available next Tuesday.

This week the county is beginning to vaccinate homebound patients, meaning someone is unable to leave home without help or a considerable amount of effort. Homebound patients may call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 to register for the vaccine. The hotline is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s important to remember that it takes two weeks for the second dose Moderna and Pfizer and a single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to take full effect,” Weatherup said. “Please continue to be diligent in your protection practices.”

Senior Health Educator Diane Oldenburg encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible, and everyone regardless of age and vaccination status need to continue to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus.

“The data shows that our case counts are still considerably higher than our pre-peak numbers that we saw before Halloween,” Oldenburg said. “The infection is spreading more among younger residents over the past few weeks.”

There are other agencies able to give vaccinations – Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare and many pharmacies.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we are to reaching herd immunity,” Oldenburg said.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Weatherup also said that the county will now resume some services that had been put on pause last year.

The Oswego County Health Department announced that it will resume private well testing for residents this spring. More information can be found here.

The health department will also begin accepting appointments for its March 31 rabies clinic Thursday, March 25. More information can be found here.

Friends of Camp Hollis launches its inaugural 5K Run/Walk in the virtual world this spring. The event can be completed at each participant’s pace – whenever and wherever they can – throughout the month of May. More information can be found here.

The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents. More information can be found here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) .

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 31,106 (26.4%)

Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: 17,221

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.9%, an increase from last week’s 1.3%

Total # of active cases: 204 (yesterday: 208)

Total # of positive cases: 6,814 (yesterday: 6,790)

Total # of recoveries: 6,521 (yesterday: 6,493)

Total # tests: 167,627 (yesterday: 167,194)

Total # of negative results: 158,414 (yesterday: 158,003)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 497 (yesterday: 457)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Richland

351-400 confirmed cases: Granby, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:00 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 18 ( yesterday : 15)

: 15) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 375 ( yesterday : 372)

: 372) Total number of tests: 32,438 ( yesterday : 31,718)

: 31,718) Total number of recoveries: 357 (no change)

Total number of confirmed cases March 13-26: 27 ( yesterday : 24) students living on-campus: 12 ( yesterday : 10) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 5 (no change) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 10 ( yesterday : 9) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

: 24) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 10 ( yesterday : 9)

: 9) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 12 ( yesterday : 10)

: 10) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 45 ( yesterday : 21)

: 21) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 6 ( yesterday : 5)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 22 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,794,478 (yesterday: 1,787,677)

Total # of deaths : 40,023 (yesterday: 39,970)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:27 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,899,000 (yesterday: 29,839,376)

Total # of deaths: 543,375 (yesterday: 542,605)

Worldwide: (as of 2:27 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 123,964,077 (yesterday: 123,516,699)

Total # of deaths: 2,728,117 (yesterday: 2,719,703)

Total # of recoveries: 70,321,748 (yesterday: 69,975,879)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 204 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

