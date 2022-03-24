FULTON – Frederick J. Haresign, age 62, of Oswego, New York pled guilty yesterday to possessing child pornography.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo Field Office.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, as part of his guilty plea, Haresign, a former school bus driver for the Fulton City School District through Golden Sun Bus Service, admitted that, in 2017, he provided a minor child who rode on his bus with nicotine and other gifts in exchange for the child creating sexually explicit images and videos and providing those images and videos to Haresign.

Haresign admitted that he possessed those images and videos in 2017 so that he could view them.

Haresign was arrested April 29, 2021, and according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in April 2021, “The company that employed Haresign, [Golden Sun Bus Service,] removed him from active service as a driver upon receiving notice of the investigation and has now terminated his employment.”

Sentencing is set for July 20, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. If the Court accepts the parties’ plea agreement, Haresign will be sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In addition, the court could impose a fine of up to $250,000 and order restitution to the victim. Haresign will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the statute the defendant violated, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New York State Police: Fulton Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Troop D Computer Crimes Unit. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael D. Gadarian in coordination with the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office as part of Project Safe Childhood.

