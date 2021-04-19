Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 4/11 – 4/17

April 19, 2021 Shea O'Malley
Oswego County Today Weekly Roundup graphic by Fred Reed.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.

City Of Fulton Implements Police Reform, Reinvention Plan

New York State To Pause Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Statewide

County Fire Coordinator Reminds Residents Of Burn Ban After Firefighters Battle Large Brush, Woods Fire In Constantia

Driver Dies In One-Vehicle Car Crash On State Route 49

OCSD Pauses New In-Person Plans After New State Guidance

Oswego Common Council Restricts Farm Animal Ownership In City Limits

Hinmansville Bridge Over Oswego River Reopened To Traffic

Oswego Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Assault For East Utica Street Shooting

Pulaski’s Ringgold Fire Department Joins Volunteer Fire Departments Statewide In Seeking New Recruits

Be the first to comment

Comment