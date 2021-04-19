Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 4/11 – 4/17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.
New York State To Pause Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Statewide
County Fire Coordinator Reminds Residents Of Burn Ban After Firefighters Battle Large Brush, Woods Fire In Constantia
Oswego Common Council Restricts Farm Animal Ownership In City Limits
Oswego Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Assault For East Utica Street Shooting
Pulaski’s Ringgold Fire Department Joins Volunteer Fire Departments Statewide In Seeking New Recruits
