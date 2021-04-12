Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: 4/4 – 4/10/21

April 12, 2021 Shea O'Malley
Oswego County Today Weekly Roundup graphic by Fred Reed.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.

Oswego County Health Department Vaccinates Homebound Residents

New York Lifts 11 P.M. Curfew For Casinos, Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys, Billiard Halls, Gyms, Fitness Centers

Fulton Common Council Recognizes Recent Loss Of Robert Weston, Carol Ann Vescio

Mayor Barlow Announces Recognition Bonus Awarded To Essential City Workers

Spring Wrestling, Lacrosse Top Discussion During OCSD BOE Meeting

Wright’s Landing Scheduled To Reopen June 1

Fulton Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry