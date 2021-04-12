OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories of this past week.
Oswego County Health Department Vaccinates Homebound Residents
New York Lifts 11 P.M. Curfew For Casinos, Movie Theaters, Bowling Alleys, Billiard Halls, Gyms, Fitness Centers
Fulton Common Council Recognizes Recent Loss Of Robert Weston, Carol Ann Vescio
Mayor Barlow Announces Recognition Bonus Awarded To Essential City Workers
Spring Wrestling, Lacrosse Top Discussion During OCSD BOE Meeting
