OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- At Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting June 8, all items of the agenda were approved unanimously by five of the six councilor members in attendance. Full story here.
- During the Common Council meeting held Tuesday night, June 8, members of the public brought up various issues to the council, including the guidelines for public comment. Full story here.
- Charles Smith and Michelle Kearns are the first of 230 homeowners in the city of Fulton to receive their Fulton Block Builder (FBB) checks in 2021. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- On Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 4:16 p.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to West Schuyler Street near Montcalm Park for a complaint of a person with a gun. Full story here.
- Beginning Wednesday, June 9, in-person activities at Oswego City School District that occur outdoors such as recess, athletics and physical athletics will no longer require mask use. Full story here.
- A large water line unexpectedly broke in the 7th ward of the City of Oswego on Friday, June 11. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an Amish Buggy that occurred Sunday, June 6, on County Route 41 in the town of Richland. Full story here.
- According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, yesterday, June 7, 2021, following a prolonged investigation that began after an initial arrest in October of 2019, Jason McCraw, 38, was arrested for Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and 18 counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child. Full story here.
- The weekly COVID-19 report for June 2 to June 8 can be found here. The next report will be published Tuesday, June 15.
- About two and a half months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to legalize cannabis in New York, the Town of Oswego held a town hall to hear from citizens of the town regarding the possibility of opting out of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA). Full story here.
- Citing increased vaccination and lower COVID-19 rates, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup has rescinded the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Full story here.
- Pulaski area friends and neighbors held a family friendly community support event to help an infant, Memphis Isgar, facing serious health challenges at the Pulaski Fireman’s Field, also known as Dunbar Field, on Saturday, June 12.
State news:
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday, June 7, announced that school districts can choose to lift the requirement that their students must wear masks outdoors. Guidance on mask use indoors remains in place. Full story here.
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday, June 7, announced that most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 70% of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination series. Full story here.
