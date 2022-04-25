OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, April 19. At the meeting, the board approved the tentative 2022-2023 district budget. Full story here.
- Pathfinder Bank recently donated $15,000 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) making Pathfinder the largest corporate sponsor of FBB for the sixth year in a row. Full story here.
- On February 1, 2022, the Fulton Police Department received a complaint regarding a sexual offense which occurred at a park in the city. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- On Monday, April 18, Mayor Billy Barlow thanked City of Oswego residents for the overwhelming support and the amount of donations collected during the two-week Ukrainian medical and essential supplies drive hosted at Oswego City Hall. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday, April 21, 2022, the City of Oswego Police Department Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Oswego County Drug Task Force and Oswego City Police Special Response Team, arrested Tim J. Tompkins, 30, and Stephanie M. Connolly, 30, for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd Degree each. Full story here.
- Friends of Fort Ontario-funded Oswego County AmeriCorps member Jonathan Kobelia presents a free public walking tour on the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Patience is a virtue, and for the weather-worn people of Oswego County, waiting for the arrival of spring can be a very challenging test of patience. Spring in Oswego County photo collection here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup Monday, April 18, posted his monthly video update for the county. In the video, Weatherup discussed several items, including this month’s legislative meeting, the Jordan Brooks case, and upcoming events. Full story here.
- State Police in Hastings is investigating the theft of a yellow 2017 Caterpillar 307E2 excavator that was taken sometime between April 14 and April 16 from private property on County Route 17 in the town of Amboy, Oswego County. Full story here.
- Oswego County Sheriff Donald R. Hilton has announced that a Boating Safety Courses will be held in May 2022. Full story here.
