OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: April 2 – April 8
City of Fulton news:
- Senator Chuck Schumer visited Fulton Junior High School on April 4, discussing plans to take federal action against a very popular e-cigarette called Elf Bar, that specifically targets teens. See full story here.
- Fulton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who set fire to three vehicles at Brewer’s Garage on W. Broadway St. in Fulton. See full story here.
- The Fulton Family YMCA Girls Rock Program celebrated Women’s History Month throughout the month of March, discussing famous woman in history and the impact they made in the world. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park will return for the 2023 season beginning June 28; the City of Oswego and the Oswego County Musicians Collaborative sponsoring the event. See full story here.
- The Port of Oswego Authority recently donated $11,600 to sponsor local jazz artist Nancy Kelly for the East Park/Washington Square venue at Harborfest 2023; Kelly featured to perform on Saturday, July 29. See full story here.
- National Grid is starting a natural gas pipeline inspection on Mitchell Street in the City of Oswego, beginning Monday, April 10. The project will run three weeks. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Literacy Initiative has been awarded a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in the amount of $50,400; to continue implementing reading instruction across Oswego County. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature recently awarded ARPA funds to Cayuga Community College; the monies going towards the development of the Oswego County Regional Police Academy. See full story here.
- Oswego County Sheriff’s took a Sandy Creek man into custody after receiving tips that
- child sex abuse material was being sent across electronic devices in his home. A search warrant was executed. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: