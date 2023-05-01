OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: April 23 – April 29
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton Tractor Supply is hosting a Plant-A-Seed event on May 6; the hands-on program designed to give young gardeners the basics in planting and growing. See full story here.
- The Fulton Special Events Committee will now host bigger and better events this year, thanks to a generous donation from Oswego Health, a major sponsor for the committee. See full story here.
- Students from G. Ray Bodley High School recently attended Dramafest hosted by SUNY Oswego, a day-long festival of performances, creative workshops, and friendly competitions. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Timothy Kirwan was sworn in as the next Oswego City Court Judge on Wednesday, April 26. Kirwan’s new position follows the retirement of Judge James Metcalf. See full story here.
- The Oswego High School Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball players were honored at their Awards Banquet held at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego. See full story here.
- SUNY Oswego will wrap cup their Ke-Nekt Music Series with a performance by award-winning jazz saxophonist Alexa Tarantino on Wednesday, May 3. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County P-TECH students and staff recently met with representatives from Micron Technology, Inc. to discuss opportunities for collaboration; also discussing the economic impact for employment that’s coming to Central New York. See full story here.
- A fatal accident occurred in Oswego County on April 22, a Ford Focus veering off the road and crashing into a tree on County Route 2 in the Town of Richard. One of the occupants, Gerald Arzie, 19, from the Town of Richland, succumbed to his injuries. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department joined Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) Services to Aid Families Program (SAF) in wearing denim on Wednesday, April 26 to help raise awareness about sexual violence issues and support its survivors. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: