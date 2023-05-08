OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: April 30 – May 6

City of Fulton news:

Fulton’s Canal Landing Marina will undergo a series of transformations, the DRI Project slated for the City of Fulton. Improvements will run along the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail from Oneida Street Bridge through the canal park, to the end of the existing marina. See full story here.

Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels answers questions about DRI projects happening around the City of Fulton, along with many questions about the possible restoration plans for the former Nestle Building #30 site. See full story here.

The Fulton Public Library is busy readying for the launch of the revitalized Friends of the Fulton Public Library group. See full story here.

City of Oswego news:

Oswego Health, along with community partners gathered together on May 1 to officially recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month; raising awareness and support for ongoing mental health initiatives. See full story here.

Oswego Taco Bell crewmember Julia Van Doren was awarded a Live Mas Scholarship check for $10,000. This is the second time Van Doren has been awarded a scholarship from Taco Bell. See full story here.

On April 30, 14 Oswego Middle School students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society at the Oswego High School; students participating in the traditional candle lighting as they recited the Junior Honor Society pledge. See full story here.

Oswego County news:

Central Square Veterinarian Dr. Ali Hawthorn of Highland Animal Hospital, was awarded winner of the Small Business Association (SBA) Woman-Owned Business of the Year. See full story here.

Oswego Industries Inc. is partnering with Oliver Paine Greenhouses for their annual hanging baskets sale. baskets are $22 each or three for $60. See full story here.

The Oswego County Tourism Office received the 2022 New York State Tourism Excellence Award for their County Fishing and Hunting Guide. See full story here.

More news can be found in the links below:

