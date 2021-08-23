OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- When Linda Eagan moved to Fulton 35 years ago, she grew to love her community, and for the past five years has been working to make that community a more beautiful, safer and to create lasting relationships between neighbors through the Fulton Block Builders program. Full story here.
- Fulton Police reported that on Friday, August 13, at about 4:45 p.m., Fulton Police were called to an address on Oneida Village Drive for a reported burglary and assault. Full story here.
- Local freelance author, Jeff Rea, recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary about the history behind the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- During a special board of education meeting on Monday, Dr. Mathis Calvin III unveiled the full return to school plan the district proposed. Full story here.
- The outlet of the Salmon River at Port Ontario has been deepened and channel maintenance has been performed as crews recently finished removing a buildup of sand that narrowed the channel that boaters use to access Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- On Thursday the East Side Community Garden reopened with a photo opportunity with those who made the facelift possible, including Mayor Billy Barlow, Counselor Shawn Burridge and Kelly Mosher, one of the board of directors. Full story here.
- In 1828 the City of Oswego was incorporated as a village, which eventually became a city two decades later. Since then and even prior, Oswego has seen loads of history from battles at Fort Ontario to becoming a major city during the Industrial Revolution. Colette Astoria combines the people and places of Oswego’s past with its modern food landscape with the Oswego Food Tour. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that four additional samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. Full story here.
- After nearly a year without concerts, Colloca Estate Winery has returned to a full slate of concerts. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot at its clinics, and said it will offer a booster shot eight months after a person has completed the vaccine series once the state department of health has approved it. Full story here.
