OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton Police Department Investigator Christopher Jones has played a big part in keeping the Fulton community safe for the last 16 and a half years. Full story here.
- In January, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) hosted three information meetings, but due to the weather, scheduling conflicts and concerns about COVID, not all who wanted to attend could be there. To help people that want information about how the program works, FBB is reminding residents that last year, it released four short videos to replace the community informational session normally held in January. Full story here.
- A new credential available at Cayuga Community College will offer essential introductory manufacturing classes and prepare members of the regional workforce for industrial careers. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Tuesday January 18, the Oswego City School District sent out a letter to the district community detailing updates in COVID-19 policies. Full story here.
- When assigned an action project for SUNY Oswego’s CRJ300 current topics course during the fall semester, senior criminal justice major Nicolle Aponte knew just where to teach the material — the classroom she teaches in every day. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- State Police arrested David E. Wines, age 48 from West Monroe, New York, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (E-felony), DWI – while operating a School Bus (E-felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-misdemeanor). Full story here.
- State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred on Hog Back Road in the town of Orwell, Oswego County. Full story here.
- According to the Oswego County Health Department, face masks distributed to municipalities and high-risk populations by Oswego County came directly from New York State and underwent testing that determined the filtration efficacy met or exceeded expected benchmarks. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, January 26 staff from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development program conduct its annual Point In Time count. Full story here.
- In December 2021, Celeste Carnes, Nurse Practitioner, celebrated 30 years of service at ConnextCare, formerly Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc. (NOCHSI). Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.