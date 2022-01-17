OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Common Council met Monday January 10, and passed 13 resolutions. Full story here.
- Wednesday January 12, Mayor Billy Barlow addressed the City of Oswego in his seventh State of the City. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership between the City of Oswego and Menter Ambulance, under the City’s Emergency Declaration, to offer supplemental rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities for immunocompromised individuals and essential workers in order to ease the burden of testing for Oswego Health and other local healthcare providers. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 2,157 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 3 through January 9) and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board recognized six members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ of 2021. Full story here.
- The first running of the Norway 5k Snowshoe Race went on as scheduled, despite thin snow cover and a freezing drizzle falling on the hardy field of competitors. Full story here.
- A national production crew came to Oswego on January 6 as part of a short-form documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid spotlighting frontline heroes and their response and commitment throughout the pandemic. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his bi-weekly video of updates for the community. In the video, he discussed new guidance about quarantine and isolation, free transportation availability for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, and welcomed new legislators. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
