OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: July 9 – July 15
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego Health has expanded their partnership with the Fulton and Brewerton Speedways in 2023 in a multi-tiered program. See full story here.
- MISSION: midlife Wellness Studio in Fulton is one of 10 recipients world-wide to be awarded a Studio Scale Up Grant awarded by Studio Grow. The Studio features programs to aid midlife and older women, particularly those with chronic conditions in leading a healthier and fulfilling lifestyle. See full story here.
- Fulton Junior High School recently released its list of students achieving honor roll and high honor roll status for the final quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum at Fort Ontario in Oswego to announce her push to designate Fort Ontario as a national monument. See full story here.
- The Oswego Players are partnering with the Marion Brown Theater to assemble a Titanic “museum”; a presentation of the “Last Life Boat” being hosted by The Oswego Players. See full story here.
-
The Oswego County Humane Society is hosting a Christmas in July holiday celebration this summer, with a promotion for discounted adoption fees for the cats and kittens currently in their foster care. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed July 26, 2023 as Americans with Disabilities Day during their monthly meeting held Thursday, July 13. See full story here.
- Oswego County will receive $1,791,212 from New York State in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2020. See full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc. and The Arc of Oswego County are excited to announce the promotion of five exceptional individuals within their organizations. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: