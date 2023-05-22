OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: May 14 – May 20:
City of Fulton news:
- Fulton residents, officials and guest speakers laid out possible plans for the future of their city during a somewhat emotional Fulton Common Council meeting held Tuesday, May 16. See full story here.
- Fulton is gearing up to host this weekend’s Annual Memorial Day Salute, presented by Fulton’s Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary, and Sunrise Rotary clubs. The event will take place on Saturday, May 27. See full story here.
- Nathan Emmons has been appointed Executive Director of the Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA). Emmons had served for approximately one year as deputy director of the CDA and succeeds Sarah Farley. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- OCT presents an edition of “Off The Cuff With Mayor Barlow”, a May 2023 exerpt featuring Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow talking about exciting plans lined up for this summer. See full story here.
- The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has opened up registration for this year’s Oswego Paddlefest Saturday, May 20. The event takes place on Saturday, July 15. See full story here.
- The City of Oswego has released their “Concerts @ the Square” schedule and band line up for summer 2023. The concert series will be held at the Water Street Square downtown pocket park located between Water Street and West First Street in Oswego. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup issued a State of Emergency for Oswego County – the Executive Order relating to the migrant crises happening at the border of Mexico and the U.S.; with immigrants now coming to counties in Upstate NY. See the full story here.
- Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi’s) Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs recently had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with U.S. Armed Forces members from several branches to discuss career opportunities. See full story here.
- The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County received a $7,000 donation from Delta Kappa Kappa and the SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Team; in an effort to help rebuild relationships, coordinate outreach & bring about awareness. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
