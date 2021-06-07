OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
Fulton news:
- Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced team slots are full for its 15th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser, which is taking place at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 12. Full story here.
- On Wednesday, June 2, Fulton Police arrested two individuals for two separate burglaries, both of which occurred at G. Ray Bodley High School. Full story here.
Oswego news:
- Before celebrating the “start of the summer,” as Mayor Billy Barlow and many others described it, the City of Oswego honored its fallen service members and veterans and all those across the U.S. in its annual Memorial Day Celebration. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, June 1, regarding the Capital Project for the Oswego Middle School track renovations, the Strategic Planning Board’s progress and to offer an updated timeline on a pair of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) Grants the district received. Full story here.
- On a nearly flawless and sunny summer day, Mayor Billy Barlow debuted the new water playground splash pad and nine hole mini golf course in Breitbeck Park. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The annual spring migration of a myriad of avians is something that bird lovers in Oswego County and beyond look forward to throughout the long winter months. The sky over Derby Hill fills with travelers every spring, drawing birders and nature lovers to this bluff standing high above Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- The Oswego-Fulton Farmers Markets returned to their more traditional format this week, after COVID-19 forced organizers to adopt a different approach in 2020. Full story here.
- On May 30, 2021, State Police arrested Jeffery S. Passino, age 41, from Sandy Creek, New York, for Burglary 1st degree, a class “B” felony. Full story here.
- According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 30 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week, and one more Oswego County resident has died in relation to the virus. Last Tuesday’s full report can be found here. The next report will be posted tomorrow.
This weekend’s racing:
- Brewerton Speedway Thompson & Johnson Equipment Night June 4 Results here.
- Fulton Speedway Syracuse Haulers & Compass Credit Union Three Wide Night June 5 Results here.