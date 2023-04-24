OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week – April 16 through April 22:

City of Fulton news:

The Davis-Standard manufacturing facility in Fulton has recently achieved ISO 14001 certification. The Fulton plant is the third Davis-Standard facility worldwide to attain this credential. See full story here.

Fulton teen Aiden Carter was presented with the New York State Liberty Award for his heroism and life-saving actions at the scene of a fiery car crash in September of 2022. NYS Senator John Mannion presented Carter with this award. See full story here.

Applications for the Fulton Sunrise Rotary’s Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Award are now open to 2023 graduates of the Fulton, Hannibal and Phoenix School Districts. See full story here.

City of Oswego news:

The Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage on the Oswego River is coming back for the 2023 season; the lineup for this year’s free concert schedule released by Mayor Billy Barlow last week. See full story here.

The Oswego Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on W. Bridge St. in Oswego on April 18. The fire was located in the basement and brought under control in 30 minutes. No one was injured. See full story here.

Pathfinder Bank along with the City of Oswego and the Port of Oswego Authority, will sponsor this year’s Grucci Family fireworks display for Harborfest 2023. See full story here.

Oswego County news:

The Oswego County Humane Society is hosting their annual Rover Run 5K race on Sunday, April 30. See full story here.

The Oswego County/City Drug Task Force Teams along with the Oswego City Response Team, arrested and charge four people in a drug raid in the Village of Hannibal. See full story here.

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau announces the return of a summer day camp program at Camp Zerbe this summer. Six weekly sessions are planned for children aged 6 to 12. See full story here.

More news can be found in the links below:

