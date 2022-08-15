OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Full story here.
- To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Full story here.
- As part of the Fulton Block Builder program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented his 2023 City Operating Budget to the Common Council during its meeting, Monday, August 8. This is the sixth budget offered during Barlow’s administration since 2016. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout last week, August 8 to August 14. Full story here.
- While tens of thousands of people make the trek to the City of Oswego every year for Harborfest, the city has placed a significant emphasis on hosting events this summer as a way to entertain community members while helping out local businesses. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- For the last 33 years, Oswego County Hospice has provided comprehensive ‘end-of-life’ support services to patients and families based on their personal beliefs and choices. Now, due to nursing staff shortages, the county has made the decision to close the program. Full story here.
- On Monday, August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, New York for four counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Full story here.
- The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland on Wednesday, August 9, 2022. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department reported that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe, and that West Nile virus (WNV) was found in two other pools – one in the town of Albion and one in the town of West Monroe. Full story here.
- On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at around 4:48 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a menacing complaint in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba, which turned into a homicide investigation. Full story here.
- Pulaski, New York’s historic H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse was the setting for the Thursday, August 11 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. Full story here.
- On August 12, 2022, State Police in Fulton executed a search warrant at 3 Cherry St. in the village of Phoenix, New York, and arrested Clint M. Smith, age 32 from Phoenix, for Criminal Sex Act 1st degree, a class “B” felony and Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 1st degree, a class “B” felony. Full story here.
