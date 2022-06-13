OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Darlene Baker for 25 years of service. Full story here.
- In April 2022, the Fulton Police Department received a complaint regarding a sexual offense which occurred at a public space in the city. On June 8, the suspect was located at his home in the city of Fulton and arrested. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education discussed school safety and security on the evening of June 7, with all members of the board present. Full story here.
- Oswego Fire Department, joined by other area fire departments, responded to a house fire Tuesday, June 7, located on Ellen Street in the city of Oswego. Full story here.
- New York State Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez made a special appearance in Oswego on Wednesday, June 8, his stop part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) tour hosted by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. Full story here.
- At a recent Oswego PorchFest committee meeting, founder Gerri Millar along with committee members selected this year’s design for the posters and T-shirts and finalized plans for Oswego PorchFest 7 scheduled for September 18, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred Wednesday, June 1, involving a single vehicle on Henry Clay Blvd in the Town of Clay, resulting in the death of a teenager from Central Square. Full story here.
- Local volunteers will join in a worldwide event at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on West First Street. Full story here.
- It’s not every day you see a child go into business for themselves, so when a 14-year-old presents a business opportunity; motivated and driven to bring tourism to the community; as parents, you do all that you can to support their passion. Full story here.
- Oswego County will have a temporary interim health director starting June 14, the announcement of current Oswego County Health Director Jiancheng Huang’s retirement during last night’s county legislature meeting, Thursday, June 9. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature passed a resolution at its June meeting to award funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.