OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton Public Library and memoir committee are excited to announce the release of the newest book in their Fulton Memoir Series. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met, Tuesday, November 16, to vote on a lengthy agenda and discussed the city’s intention to seek funding to improve its Wastewater Treatment System. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries, Inc. is currently looking to expand upon job training and social skill (known as day habilitation) programs through Giving Tuesday. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- This year’s Lifetime holiday movie written by SUNY Oswego creative writing faculty member Juliet Giglio and her husband, Keith, is “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” premiering at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 26. Full story here.
- Finances and conflicts during the school day were two of the main topics discussed at the Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, November 16. Full story here.
- One day before Veterans Day, an Oswego resident walked to remember the veterans who were not able to celebrate their day with family and loved ones. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced another round of the “Buy One Get One” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, December 2 to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego during the holiday shopping season. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- On Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup briefed county residents on Tuesday, November 16, during his biweekly video. In the video he discussed pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and National Hospice Month. Full story here.
- Six Acres Farm Brewery, North 40 Clover, and Moth & Flame Base Camp were named the 2021 “Next Great Idea” (NGI) Oswego County Business Competition winners at a reception held Tuesday, November 16, at The Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department’s Hospice team recently organized the 2021 Oswego County Hospice Virtual Memorial Service to commemorate those who passed away during the previous year. Full story here.
