OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually Tuesday, November 23, and discussed the local Blessings in a Backpack program as well as other updates within the district. Full story here.
- After 41 years of dedicated service at Fulton Savings Bank, Mike Pollock will be retiring as the bank’s President & CEO on December 31, 2021. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The Oswego Common Council met briefly Monday, November 22, to pass a handful of resolution items. Full story here.
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced a package of holiday themed events and activities taking place in Oswego during the weekend from December 3-5 to promote small businesses and spread the holiday spirit through the Oswego community. Full story here.
- Nothing quite warms your insides like a nice bowl of delicious soup – or chowder in this case! United Way of Greater Oswego County recently presented the “Golden Ladle” award to Skip’s Fish Fry for their Clam Chowder submission as the 2021 Stone Soup Champion. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Barbecue fans in Oswego County can add a cozy new place to their list of smoked meat specialists. The proprietors of the Pond Pit Barbecue have recently opened their doors for indoor dining, treating folks in the Sandy Pond area and beyond to an extensive menu of slow cooked delights. Full story here.
- Twelve not-for-profit organizations earned grant awards totaling $248,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at its November board meeting, the last of three 2021grant rounds in this unprecedented year of the continued coronavirus pandemic. Full story here.
- Oswego County residents who would like to receive emergency notifications through their wireless phones are reminded to sign up for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-911 Emergency Communications Department. Full story here.
- Real or artificial? It’s an annual debate as many Americans decorate for the holidays. For those who choose a real Christmas tree, getting the tree home safely is a lot like moving furniture, appliances or other large objects. If not properly secured, a tree can cause vehicle damage, or even worse, it could fly off or out of the vehicle and become a danger to other drivers. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.